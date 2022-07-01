Katalog firm
ExamSoft
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
    • O firmie

    ExamSoft offers a market-leading exam management and analytics platform that delivers powerful, actionable data to assess learning outcomes and improve learning, engagement, and retention. Its software suite enables clients to efficiently and practically administer exams and analyze resulting data to improve curricular design, test design, and accreditation compliance. ExamSoft has served hundreds of prominent institutions for more than 18 years and has successfully administered millions of exams.

    https://examsoft.com
    Strona internetowa
    1998
    Rok założenia
    210
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

