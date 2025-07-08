Katalog firm
Equativ
Equativ Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Equativ wynosi od $52,330 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Menedżer Produktu na dolnym końcu do $105,498 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Equativ. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/23/2025

Don't get lowballed
Analityk Danych
$93K
Menedżer Produktu
$52.3K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Equativ jest Inżynier Oprogramowania at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $105,498. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Equativ wynosi $92,988.

Inne zasoby

