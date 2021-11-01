Katalog firm
Epsilon
Epsilon Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Epsilon wynosi od $5,020 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $224,000 dla Sprzedaż na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Epsilon. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/23/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Analityk Danych
Median $13.9K
Menedżer Produktu
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
67 29
Analityk Biznesowy
Median $90K
Analityk Danych
Median $80K
Sprzedaż
Median $224K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
Median $150K
Marketing
Median $175K
Operacje Marketingowe
Median $58K
Asystent Administracyjny
$62.1K
Operacje Biznesowe
$167K
Menedżer Operacji Biznesowych
$30.5K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$57.1K
Konsultant Zarządzania
$189K
Projektant Produktu
Median $63.5K
Menedżer Projektowania Produktu
$143K
Menedżer Projektu
$28.8K
Rekruter
$5K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$137K

Architekt Danych

Menedżer Programów Technicznych
$112K
Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka
$166K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Epsilon jest Sprzedaż z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $224,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Epsilon wynosi $111,943.

