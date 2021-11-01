Katalog firm
Epirus
Epirus Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Epirus wynosi od $100,980 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Mechanik na dolnym końcu do $182,156 dla Menedżer Projektu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Epirus. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/23/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $137K
Inżynier Mechanik
$101K
Projektant Produktu
$151K

Menedżer Projektu
$182K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Epirus jest Menedżer Projektu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $182,156. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Epirus wynosi $143,875.

