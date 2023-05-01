Katalog firm
Driven by Stem
    Stem Holdings is a cannabis products and technology company that produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It owns several brands, including TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena, and operates delivery-as-a-service brands Budee and Ganjarunner. The company has ownership interests in 29 state-issued cannabis licenses, including cultivation, processing, wholesale distribution, hemp production, and dispensary licenses. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

    drivenbystem.com
    Strona internetowa
    2016
    Rok założenia
    450
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

