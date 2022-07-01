Katalog firm
DrFirst Wynagrodzenia

Zakres wynagrodzeń DrFirst waha się od $113,565 w całkowitym wynagrodzeniu rocznie dla Menedżer produktu na dolnym końcu do $189,050 dla Zasoby ludzkie na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników firmy DrFirst. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 8/18/2025

$160K

Analityk biznesowy
$184K
Zasoby ludzkie
$189K
Menedżer produktu
$114K

Inżynier oprogramowania
$172K
FAQ

据报道，DrFirst最高薪的职位是Zasoby ludzkie at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$189,050。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，DrFirst的年总薪酬中位数为$177,619。

