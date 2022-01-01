Katalog firm
Szacunkowa całkowita wartość: $8,406

Ubezpieczenia, zdrowie i wellness
  • Vision Insurance

    Provided by UnitedHealthcare

  • Dental Insurance

    Provided by MetLife

  • Paternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    10 weeks

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $360

    $360 per year

  • Free Lunch

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Gym Discount

  • Sick Time

  • Health Insurance

    Provided by UnitedHealthcare

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer. $1,500 for family coverage

  • Life Insurance

    2x base salary up to $300,000

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x base salary up to $300,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 66.67% pay up to $2,000/w and LTD with 66.67% pay up to $10,000/mo

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

    • Dom
  • Fertility Assistance

  • Adoption Assistance

  • Military Leave

    • Finanse i emerytura
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

    • Transport
  • Transport allowance

    Eligible for employees that live 12+ miles from Domo’s HQ or from one of Domo’s satellite offices, or who live in the greater New York City area

    • Inne
  • Newborn Cash Benefit

    For every newborn, Domo gives you $1,000 to spend on anything

  • Maternity Wardrobe Benefit

    $2,000 maternity wardrobe makeover

