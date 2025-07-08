Katalog firm
Digiteq Automotive Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Digiteq Automotive wynosi od $37,539 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $78,979 dla Menedżer Programu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Digiteq Automotive. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/23/2025

Inżynier Elektryk
$45K
Menedżer Programu
$79K
Menedżer Projektu
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Inżynier Oprogramowania
$37.5K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Digiteq Automotive jest Menedżer Programu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $78,979. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Digiteq Automotive wynosi $45,312.

Inne zasoby

