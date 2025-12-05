Katalog firm
Deputy
Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania in Australia w Deputy wynosi A$215K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Deputy. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/5/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Łącznie rocznie
$141K
Poziom
-
Podstawa
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
1 Rok
Lata doświadczenia
12 Lata
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania w Deputy in Australia wynosi rocznie A$296,042. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Deputy dla stanowiska Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania in Australia wynosi A$200,924.

