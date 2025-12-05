Katalog firm
Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania in United Kingdom w Depop wynosi £181K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Depop. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/5/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Depop
Software Engineering Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Łącznie rocznie
$244K
Poziom
M3
Podstawa
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$80K
Premia
$21.4K
Lata w firmie
1 Rok
Lata doświadczenia
10 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w Depop?
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania w Depop in United Kingdom wynosi rocznie £191,412. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Depop dla stanowiska Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania in United Kingdom wynosi £177,572.

Inne zasoby

