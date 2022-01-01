Katalog firm
Delta Electronics Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Delta Electronics wynosi od $16,027 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Menedżer Produktu na dolnym końcu do $153,000 dla Sprzedaż na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Delta Electronics. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/18/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $45.8K

Inżynier Sieci

Inżynier Sprzętu
Median $49.5K
Inżynier Mechanik
Median $36K

Inżynier Elektryk
Median $49.6K
Analityk Danych
Median $41.8K
Projektant Produktu
Median $62.2K
Zasoby Ludzkie
$90.5K
Operacje Marketingowe
$35.3K
Menedżer Produktu
$16K
Menedżer Programu
$52.7K
Menedżer Projektu
$51.5K
Sprzedaż
$153K
Inżynier Sprzedaży
$149K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$63.1K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Delta Electronics jest Sprzedaż at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $153,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Delta Electronics wynosi $50,577.

