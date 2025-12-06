Wynagrodzenie Inżynier Sprzedaży in United States w Dell Technologies wynosi od $189K year dla L6 do $205K year dla L7. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $200K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Dell Technologies. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$155K
$131K
$6K
$18K
L7
$152K
$152K
$0
$0
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
|Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
33.3%
ROK 1
33.3%
ROK 2
33.3%
ROK 3
W Dell Technologies, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)
33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)
33.3% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)
