Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Menedżer Produktu Pensje

Wynagrodzenie Menedżer Produktu in United States w Dell Technologies wynosi od $117K year dla I7 do $645K year dla E1. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $230K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Dell Technologies. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025

Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
I7
Advisor
$117K
$111K
$522
$5.6K
I8
Senior Advisor
$176K
$163K
$1.4K
$11.7K
I9
Consultant
$244K
$198K
$16.4K
$29.8K
I10
Senior Consultant
$317K
$226K
$35.9K
$55.3K
Pokaż 3 Więcej poziomów
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Zobacz otwarte oferty
Wynagrodzenia stażowe

Harmonogram Uprawnień

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.3%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Dell Technologies, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)



Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

Zapisz się na zweryfikowane Menedżer Produktu oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Menedżer Produktu w Dell Technologies in United States wynosi rocznie $645,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Dell Technologies dla stanowiska Menedżer Produktu in United States wynosi $230,000.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Dell Technologies

Inne zasoby

