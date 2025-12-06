Wynagrodzenie Konsultant Zarządzania in Ireland w Dell Technologies wynosi €118K year dla L9. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Dell Technologies. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025
Średnie Całkowite Wynagrodzenie
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33.3%
ROK 1
33.3%
ROK 2
33.3%
ROK 3
W Dell Technologies, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)
33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)
33.3% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/management-consultant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.