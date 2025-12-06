Katalog firm
Dell Technologies
  • Pensje
  • Konsultant Zarządzania

  • Wszystkie pensje Konsultant Zarządzania

Dell Technologies Konsultant Zarządzania Pensje

Wynagrodzenie Konsultant Zarządzania in Ireland w Dell Technologies wynosi €118K year dla L9. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Dell Technologies. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025

Średnie Całkowite Wynagrodzenie

$110K - $129K
Ireland
Typowy Przedział
Możliwy Przedział
$102K$110K$129K$142K
Typowy Przedział
Możliwy Przedział
Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Harmonogram Uprawnień

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.3%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Dell Technologies, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)



Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Konsultant Zarządzania w Dell Technologies in Ireland wynosi rocznie €123,567. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Dell Technologies dla stanowiska Konsultant Zarządzania in Ireland wynosi €88,715.

Inne zasoby

