Katalog firm
Dell Technologies
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Pensje
  • Księgowy

  • Wszystkie pensje Księgowy

Dell Technologies Księgowy Pensje

Wynagrodzenie Księgowy in United States w Dell Technologies wynosi $112K year dla L7. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Dell Technologies. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025

Średnie Całkowite Wynagrodzenie

$105K - $123K
United States
Typowy Przedział
Możliwy Przedział
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
Typowy Przedział
Możliwy Przedział
Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Pokaż 3 Więcej poziomów
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy

Harmonogram Uprawnień

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.3%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Dell Technologies, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)



Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

Zapisz się na zweryfikowane Księgowy oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

Uwzględnione Stanowiska

Zgłoś Nowe Stanowisko

Księgowy Techniczny

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Księgowy w Dell Technologies in United States wynosi rocznie $136,305. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Dell Technologies dla stanowiska Księgowy in United States wynosi $97,860.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Dell Technologies

Powiązane firmy

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/accountant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.