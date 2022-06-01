Katalog firm
Constellation Software Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Constellation Software wynosi od $47,076 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Biznesowy na dolnym końcu do $142,509 dla Menedżer Programu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Constellation Software. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/18/2025

Menedżer Produktu
Median $97.1K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $65K
Analityk Biznesowy
$47.1K

Rozwój Biznesu
$82.6K
Marketing
$116K
Operacje Marketingowe
$58.8K
Projektant Produktu
$54.9K
Menedżer Programu
$143K
Sprzedaż
$99.5K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$99.8K
Inwestor Kapitału Podwyższonego Ryzyka
$80.6K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Constellation Software jest Menedżer Programu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $142,509. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Constellation Software wynosi $82,626.

