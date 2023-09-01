Katalog firm
Codemagic
Codemagic Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Codemagic wynosi od $59,471 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Założyciel na dolnym końcu do $66,840 dla Menedżer Projektu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Codemagic. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/22/2025

Założyciel
$59.5K
Menedżer Projektu
$66.8K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Codemagic jest Menedżer Projektu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $66,840. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Codemagic wynosi $63,155.

Inne zasoby

