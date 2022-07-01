Katalog firm
CNG Holdings
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
    O firmie

    Axcess Financial is a career destination for people who want to make a difference. We are a financial solutions provider who works with our employees to foster a fast-paced, open work environment with plenty of opportunities for future growth. Our story began more than 20 years ago in Covington, Kentucky with our first Check n Go store. This small retail location served customers in desperate need of financial support and helped them find the solutions they needed—when they needed them most. Since then, we have grown to nearly 1,000 Check n Go and Allied Cash Advance retail stores and have serviced over 50 million loans. We continue to use our history to guide us every day, as we seek ways to better ourselves and the lives of our customers.

    cng.com
    Strona internetowa
    1994
    Rok założenia
    120
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

