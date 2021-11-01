Katalog firm
Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Chipper Cash wynosi od $31,840 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Menedżer Programu na dolnym końcu do $175,000 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Chipper Cash. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/18/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $175K
Analityk Danych
$144K
Analityk Finansowy
$82.6K

Menedżer Programu
$31.8K
Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Chipper Cash jest Inżynier Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $175,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Chipper Cash wynosi $113,430.

