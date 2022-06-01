Katalog firm
Chili Piper
Chili Piper Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Chili Piper wynosi od $70,350 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $136,953 dla Sukces Klienta na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Chili Piper. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/18/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $120K
Sukces Klienta
$137K
Operacje Kadrowe
$83.6K

Projektant Produktu
$103K
Rekruter
$70.4K
Badacz UX
$114K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Chili Piper jest Sukces Klienta at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $136,953. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Chili Piper wynosi $108,663.

