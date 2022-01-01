Katalog firm
Chick-fil-A Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Chick-fil-A wynosi od $31,200 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Sprzedaż na dolnym końcu do $227,562 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Chick-fil-A. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/18/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Inżynier Danych

Analityk Danych
9 $167K
10 $207K
Obsługa Klienta
Median $32K

Sprzedaż
Median $31.2K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
Median $225K
Operacje Biznesowe
$184K
Analityk Biznesowy
Median $104K
Rozwój Biznesu
$79.7K
Analityk Danych
$101K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$184K
Projektant Produktu
$70.4K
Menedżer Produktu
$177K
Menedżer Programu
$186K
Menedżer Projektu
Median $150K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Chick-fil-A jest Inżynier Oprogramowania at the 10 level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $227,562. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Chick-fil-A wynosi $151,996.

