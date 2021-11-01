Katalog firm
Chicago Trading Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Chicago Trading wynosi od $90,450 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $270,000 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Chicago Trading. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/18/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $270K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Analityk Danych
Median $233K
Analityk Finansowy
$231K

Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$221K
Rekruter
$90.5K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Chicago Trading jest Inżynier Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $270,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Chicago Trading wynosi $231,150.

