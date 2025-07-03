Katalog firm
Chetu
Chetu Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Chetu wynosi od $1,191 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Danych na dolnym końcu do $149,250 dla Menedżer Projektu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Chetu. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/18/2025

Analityk Danych
$1.2K
Menedżer Projektu
$149K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$3.4K

Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$146K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$30.2K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Chetu jest Menedżer Projektu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $149,250. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Chetu wynosi $30,150.

