Katalog firm
Cherre
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę

Cherre Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Cherre wynosi od $85,000 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $201,488 dla Rekruter na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Cherre. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 9/7/2025

$160K

Zarabiaj Uczciwie, Nie Daj Się Wykorzystać

Wynegocjowaliśmy tysiące ofert i regularnie osiągamy podwyżki o ponad 30 tys. $ (czasem ponad 300 tys. $). Wynegocjuj swoją pensję lub swoje CV do przeglądu przez prawdziwych ekspertów - rekruterów, którzy robią to codziennie.

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $85K

Inżynier Danych

Menedżer Produktu
Median $140K
Analityk Danych
$118K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Rekruter
$201K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Cherre jest Rekruter at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $201,488. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Cherre wynosi $128,800.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Cherre

Powiązane firmy

  • Tesla
  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby