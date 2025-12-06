Wynagrodzenie Architekt Rozwiązań in Canada w CGI wynosi CA$141K year dla Solution Architect. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in Canada year wynosi w sumie CA$142K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w CGI. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
|Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Uwzględnione StanowiskaZgłoś Nowe Stanowisko
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.