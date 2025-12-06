Katalog firm
CGI
CGI Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa w CGI wynosi CA$66.8K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w CGI. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
CGI
Security Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Łącznie rocznie
$48.6K
Poziom
L2
Podstawa
$48.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
2 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
3 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w CGI?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa w CGI wynosi rocznie CA$194,563. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w CGI dla stanowiska Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa wynosi CA$66,804.

Inne zasoby

