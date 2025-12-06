Wynagrodzenie Menedżer Projektu in Canada w CGI wynosi od CA$93.6K year dla Project Manager do CA$113K year dla Senior Project Manager. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in Canada year wynosi w sumie CA$98.7K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w CGI. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/6/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
