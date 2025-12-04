Katalog firm
CGG
  • Pensje
  • Inżynier Oprogramowania

  • Wszystkie pensje Inżynier Oprogramowania

CGG Inżynier Oprogramowania Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Inżynier Oprogramowania in United Kingdom w CGG wynosi £52.1K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w CGG. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/4/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
CGG
Software Engineer
Crawley, EN, United Kingdom
Łącznie rocznie
$70.1K
Poziom
L3
Podstawa
$63.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$6.4K
Lata w firmie
3 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
3 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w CGG?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Inżynier Oprogramowania w CGG in United Kingdom wynosi rocznie £55,175. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w CGG dla stanowiska Inżynier Oprogramowania in United Kingdom wynosi £52,677.

