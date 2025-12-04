Katalog firm
CFGI
  • Pensje
  • Księgowy

  • Wszystkie pensje Księgowy

CFGI Księgowy Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Księgowy in United States w CFGI wynosi $165K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w CFGI.

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Łącznie rocznie
$165K
Poziom
Senior Manager
Podstawa
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$15K
Lata w firmie
3 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
10 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w CFGI?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Księgowy w CFGI in United States wynosi rocznie $175,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w CFGI dla stanowiska Księgowy in United States wynosi $165,000.

Inne zasoby

