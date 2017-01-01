Katalog firm
Cerve
Główne spostrzeżenia
    Cerve builds the tools and access needed to make the food and beverage supply chain more integrated, collaborative and sustainable.

    We see a food system that is more connected than ever before. An integrated food system that enables efficiency and transparency of consumption and wastage throughout the entire supply chain.

    We partner with the most innovative global companies to continue to advance our sustainability agenda, including membership in environmental organisations to promote sustainable strategies.

    cerve.com
    2019
    10
    $1M-$10M
