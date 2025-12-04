Katalog firm
Cerence
  • Pensje
  • Menedżer Programów Technicznych

  • Wszystkie pensje Menedżer Programów Technicznych

Cerence Menedżer Programów Technicznych Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Menedżer Programów Technicznych in Canada w Cerence wynosi CA$121K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Cerence. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/4/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Cerence
Senior Project Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
Łącznie rocznie
$87.7K
Poziom
-
Podstawa
$87.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
1 Rok
Lata doświadczenia
13 Lata
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Menedżer Programów Technicznych w Cerence in Canada wynosi rocznie CA$144,701. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Cerence dla stanowiska Menedżer Programów Technicznych in Canada wynosi CA$115,726.

