Katalog firm
Cerberus Capital Management
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę

Cerberus Capital Management Wynagrodzenia

Zakres wynagrodzeń Cerberus Capital Management waha się od $78,400 w całkowitym wynagrodzeniu rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $342,465 dla Inwestor venture capital na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników firmy Cerberus Capital Management. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 8/17/2025

$160K

Zarób, nie daj się wykorzystać

Wynegocjowaliśmy tysiące ofert i regularnie osiągamy podwyżki o ponad 30 tys. USD (czasami ponad 300 tys. USD).Wynegocjuj swoje wynagrodzenie lub swój przegląd CV przez prawdziwych ekspertów – rekruterów, którzy robią to na co dzień.

Księgowy
$151K
Naukowiec danych
$164K
Zasoby ludzkie
$111K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Konsultant zarządzania
$250K
Rekruter
$78.4K
Inżynier oprogramowania
$265K
Inwestor venture capital
$342K
Brakuje Twojego stanowiska?

Wyszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


FAQ

Cerberus Capital Management'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $342,465 ücretle Inwestor venture capital at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Cerberus Capital Management'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $164,175'dır.

Polecane oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla Cerberus Capital Management

Powiązane firmy

  • Square
  • Databricks
  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • Netflix
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby