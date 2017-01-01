Katalog firm
Century Metal Recycling
    Century Metal Recycling (CMR) is India's largest producer of Aluminium and Zinc die-casting alloys, with an annual capacity exceeding 400,000 MT. Established in 2006 near New Delhi, CMR utilizes advanced technologies like twin-shaft shredders and high-capacity melting furnaces. The company operates ten manufacturing plants, including joint ventures with Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Nikkei MC Aluminium. Recently, CMR formed a 50-50 joint venture with Chiho Environmental Group Limited to focus on the recycling and processing of secondary metal raw materials.

