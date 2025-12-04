Katalog firm
Centric Software
  • Pensje
  • Projektant Produktu

  • Wszystkie pensje Projektant Produktu

Centric Software Projektant Produktu Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Projektant Produktu in United States w Centric Software wynosi $150K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Centric Software. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/4/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Centric Software
UX Designer
Campbell, CA
Łącznie rocznie
$150K
Poziom
-
Podstawa
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$10K
Lata w firmie
3 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
4 Lata
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Projektant Produktu w Centric Software in United States wynosi rocznie $195,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Centric Software dla stanowiska Projektant Produktu in United States wynosi $150,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centric-software/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.