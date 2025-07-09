Katalog firm
Centific
Centific Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Centific wynosi od $50,250 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Zasoby Ludzkie na dolnym końcu do $287,430 dla Menedżer Programu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Centific. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 9/10/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $70K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Analityk Danych
Median $95K
Obsługa Klienta
$68.6K

Zasoby Ludzkie
$50.3K
Technolog Informacyjny (IT)
$68.6K
Menedżer Programu
$287K
Menedżer Programu Technicznego
$80.1K
