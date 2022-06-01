Katalog firm
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wynosi od $111,000 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Danych na dolnym końcu do $195,975 dla Badacz UX na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 9/10/2025

$160K

Analityk Danych
Median $111K

Informatyka Medyczna

Economist
Median $140K
Technolog Informacyjny (IT)
$133K

Menedżer Projektu
$149K
Badacz UX
$196K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — Badacz UX at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $195,975. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Centers for Disease Control and Prevention составляет $140,000.

Inne zasoby