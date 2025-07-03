Katalog firm
Catholic Health Services
Catholic Health Services Wynagrodzenia

Mediana wynagrodzenia w Catholic Health Services wynosi $487,550 dla Lekarz . Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Catholic Health Services. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/20/2025

Lekarz
$488K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Catholic Health Services jest Lekarz at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $487,550. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Catholic Health Services wynosi $487,550.

