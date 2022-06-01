Katalog firm
Carpenter Technology
    Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels. Carpenter’s high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets, among other sectors. Building on its history of innovation, Carpenter’s superalloy and titanium powder technologies support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including additive manufacturing or 3D printing.

    http://www.cartech.com
    Strona internetowa
    1889
    Rok założenia
    4,500
    Liczba pracowników
    $1B-$10B
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

