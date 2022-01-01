Katalog firm
Bungie
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę

Bungie Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Bungie wynosi od $108,455 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Cybersecurity Analyst na dolnym końcu do $285,420 dla Marketing na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Bungie. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/10/2025

$160K

Zarabiaj Uczciwie, Nie Daj Się Wykorzystać

Wynegocjowaliśmy tysiące ofert i regularnie osiągamy podwyżki o ponad 30 tys. $ (czasem ponad 300 tys. $). Wynegocjuj swoją pensję lub swoje CV do przeglądu przez prawdziwych ekspertów - rekruterów, którzy robią to codziennie.

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $163K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Gier Wideo

Zasoby Ludzkie
$187K
Marketing
$285K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Menedżer Produktu
$249K
Rekruter
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Menedżer Programu Technicznego
$143K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Bungie jest Marketing at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $285,420. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Bungie wynosi $186,930.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Bungie

Powiązane firmy

  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Scopely
  • Pocket Gems
  • PlayStation
  • Gracenote
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby