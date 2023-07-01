Katalog firm
Brightspire Capital
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o Brightspire Capital, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    BrightSpire Capital is a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It operates in the United States and qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, the company changed its name to BrightSpire Capital in June 2021. It was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York City.

    brightspire.com
    Strona internetowa
    2018
    Rok założenia
    55
    Liczba pracowników
    $250M-$500M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Brightspire Capital

    Powiązane firmy

    • SoFi
    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • Roblox
    • Netflix
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby