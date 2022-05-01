Katalog firm
Bright Health
Bright Health Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Bright Health wynosi od $127,160 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $249,240 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Bright Health. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/18/2025

Menedżer Produktu
$249K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $127K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$216K

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Bright Health jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $249,240. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Bright Health wynosi $216,075.

