Bentley Systems Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Bentley Systems wynosi od $8,861 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Redaktor Techniczny na dolnym końcu do $112,435 dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Bentley Systems. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 8/26/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $88.7K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Sprzedaż
Median $100K
Obsługa Klienta
$49K

Analityk Danych
$90.5K
Konsultant Zarządzania
$50.6K
Marketing
$78.6K
Inżynier Mechanik
$25.5K
Projektant Produktu
$64.3K
Menedżer Produktu
$99.2K
Menedżer Projektu
$108K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
$99.5K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$112K
Redaktor Techniczny
$8.9K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

The highest paying role reported at Bentley Systems is Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,435. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bentley Systems is $88,740.

