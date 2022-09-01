Katalog firm
Bending Spoons
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę

Bending Spoons Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Bending Spoons wynosi od $55,272 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Marketing na dolnym końcu do $154,372 dla Analityk Danych na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Bending Spoons. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 8/26/2025

$160K

Zarabiaj Uczciwie, Nie Daj Się Wykorzystać

Wynegocjowaliśmy tysiące ofert i regularnie osiągamy podwyżki o ponad 30 tys. $ (czasem ponad 300 tys. $). Wynegocjuj swoją pensję lub swoje CV do przeglądu przez prawdziwych ekspertów - rekruterów, którzy robią to codziennie.

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $83.8K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Analityk Biznesowy
$71.3K
Analityk Danych
$65.6K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Analityk Danych
$154K
Marketing
$55.3K
Menedżer Produktu
$59.7K
Rekruter
$86K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Analityk Danych at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Bending Spoons

Powiązane firmy

  • Square
  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby