Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Projektant Produktu Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Projektant Produktu in Canada w Bench Accounting wynosi CA$106K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Bench Accounting. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/3/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Designer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Łącznie rocznie
$76.5K
Poziom
Senior
Podstawa
$76.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
2 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
7 Lata
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Projektant Produktu w Bench Accounting in Canada wynosi rocznie CA$125,065. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Bench Accounting dla stanowiska Projektant Produktu in Canada wynosi CA$105,826.

