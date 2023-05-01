Katalog firm
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Behaviour Interactive wynosi od $61,772 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $122,794 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Behaviour Interactive. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/10/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $61.8K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Gier Wideo

Analityk Danych
$62.5K
Menedżer Produktu
$123K

Rekruter
$84.6K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Behaviour Interactive jest Menedżer Produktu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $122,794. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Behaviour Interactive wynosi $73,523.

