Katalog firm
BCG Digital Ventures
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę

BCG Digital Ventures Wynagrodzenia

Zakres wynagrodzeń BCG Digital Ventures waha się od $57,839 w całkowitym wynagrodzeniu rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $327,256 dla Inwestor venture capital na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników firmy BCG Digital Ventures. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 8/11/2025

$160K

Zarób, nie daj się wykorzystać

Wynegocjowaliśmy tysiące ofert i regularnie osiągamy podwyżki o ponad 30 tys. USD (czasami ponad 300 tys. USD).Wynegocjuj swoje wynagrodzenie lub swój przegląd CV przez prawdziwych ekspertów – rekruterów, którzy robią to na co dzień.

Menedżer produktu
Product Manager $125K
Senior Product Manager $189K
Lead Product Manager $223K
Inżynier oprogramowania
Median $162K
Naukowiec danych
$159K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Zasoby ludzkie
$134K
Konsultant zarządzania
$156K
Projektant produktu
$111K
Kierownik projektowania produktu
$166K
Rekruter
$57.8K
Kierownik inżynierii oprogramowania
$159K
Badacz UX
$121K
Inwestor venture capital
$327K
Brakuje Twojego stanowiska?

Wyszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


FAQ

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w BCG Digital Ventures to Inwestor venture capital at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $327,256. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w BCG Digital Ventures wynosi $158,547.

Polecane oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla BCG Digital Ventures

Powiązane firmy

  • Betterment
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Jefferies
  • Point72
  • DRW
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby