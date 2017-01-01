Katalog firm
Banyan Technology
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o Banyan Technology, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    Banyan Technology delivers cutting-edge intelligent freight management software that revolutionizes shipping logistics. Our comprehensive platform features Live Connect technology, robust transportation management systems, and seamless API connectivity across LTL, Truckload, Parcel, and Final Mile shipping modes. By providing real-time data and automated solutions, we empower businesses throughout North America to optimize their logistics operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Banyan's innovative approach transforms freight management challenges into strategic advantages for forward-thinking companies.

    banyantechnology.com
    Strona internetowa
    2001
    Rok założenia
    55
    Liczba pracowników
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Banyan Technology

    Powiązane firmy

    • Intuit
    • Coinbase
    • Amazon
    • Uber
    • Google
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby