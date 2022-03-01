Katalog firm
Banner Health Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Banner Health wynosi od $63,700 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Asystent Administracyjny na dolnym końcu do $144,275 dla Lekarz na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Banner Health. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/17/2025

Projektant Produktu
Median $90.5K
Asystent Administracyjny
$63.7K
Analityk Danych
$65.3K

Konsultant Zarządzania
$101K
Lekarz
$144K
Menedżer Produktu
$105K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$68.6K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Banner Health jest Lekarz at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $144,275. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Banner Health wynosi $90,480.

