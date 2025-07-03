Katalog firm
Bank of England Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Bank of England wynosi od $40,775 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Asystent Administracyjny na dolnym końcu do $196,213 dla Architekt Rozwiązań na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Bank of England. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/17/2025

Analityk Danych
Median $72K
Analityk Finansowy
Median $67.5K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $42.6K

Asystent Administracyjny
$40.8K
Analityk Biznesowy
$89.1K
Rozwój Biznesu
$50.3K
Analityk Danych
$67.8K
Bankier Inwestycyjny
$52.7K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$196K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Bank of England jest Architekt Rozwiązań at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $196,213. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Bank of England wynosi $67,468.

Inne zasoby