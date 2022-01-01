Katalog firm
Backbase Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Backbase wynosi od $17,963 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Projektant Produktu na dolnym końcu do $250,000 dla Architekt Rozwiązań na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Backbase. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/17/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $88.7K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Mobilnego

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Menedżer Produktu
Median $85.5K
Architekt Rozwiązań
Median $250K

Analityk Biznesowy
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Operacje Marketingowe
$117K
Projektant Produktu
$18K
Menedżer Projektu
$115K
Rekruter
$59.9K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
$99.7K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$91.2K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Backbase jest Architekt Rozwiązań z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $250,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Backbase wynosi $91,237.

